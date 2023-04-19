Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Southern were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

