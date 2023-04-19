Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $495,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

