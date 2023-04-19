Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $423,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,994 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 896,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $852.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

About First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.