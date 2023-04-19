Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 397 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,543,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $495.10 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.73. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

