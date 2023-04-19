Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.