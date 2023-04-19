Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 11,475 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.