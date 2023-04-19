Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

