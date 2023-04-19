Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $469,000 Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.10% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

