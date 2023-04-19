Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.