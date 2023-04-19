Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $990,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

