Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $646,000 Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,727,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

