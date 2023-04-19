Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.