Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.33% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.