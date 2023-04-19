Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.