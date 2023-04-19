Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signify from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Signify Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.
About Signify
Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
