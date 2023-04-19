SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 58,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 244,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $757.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.95.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,895 shares of company stock worth $1,325,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SI-BONE by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

