Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Declines By 18.7%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 254,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
WPP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,303. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $67.69.
WPP Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.4657 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
