Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Declines By 18.7%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 254,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,303. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.4657 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of WPP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in WPP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.