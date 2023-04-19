Short Interest in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Increases By 35.1%

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $21,103,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.50. 42,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,895. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.52. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $163.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

