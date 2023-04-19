Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Increases By 25.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 809.8 days.

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parkland Company Profile

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

