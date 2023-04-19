Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Drops By 17.9%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 39,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Movano Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Movano has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movano

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

In other Movano news, Director Ruben Caballero acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at $82,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Movano in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

