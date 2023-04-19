Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Declines By 27.6%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of MNTSW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Featured Stories

