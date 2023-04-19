Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Declines By 20.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,059,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,452. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

