Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Grows By 73.8%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,745.0 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Rating)

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.