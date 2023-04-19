Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Grows By 73.8%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,745.0 days.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
About Keppel REIT
