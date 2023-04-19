Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Decreases By 20.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JSR Price Performance
JSCPY remained flat at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. JSR has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $32.39.
About JSR
