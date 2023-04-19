Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Decreases By 20.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JSCPY remained flat at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. JSR has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

