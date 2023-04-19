Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Expands By 39.2%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,627,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 1,887,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 584.0 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %

IVSBF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 5,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Investor AB has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

