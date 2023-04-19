Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Rises By 69.3%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:IMPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 4,628,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,914. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.