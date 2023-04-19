Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Rises By 40.0%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,345.0 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IAFNF. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.