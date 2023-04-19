Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Increases By 70.6%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GreenShift Stock Performance
GERS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 57,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,156. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
GreenShift Company Profile
