Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Drops By 28.5%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,282. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

