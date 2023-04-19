Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Expands By 14.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,412. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

