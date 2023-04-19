Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Increases By 43.0%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 80,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 389,946 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. electroCore has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

