Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Expands By 15.4%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,177.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

