Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Grows By 18.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and sold 11,273 shares worth $328,735. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 401,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,379. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

