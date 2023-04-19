Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases By 70.4%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,257. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1793 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

