Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases By 70.4%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of CRT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,257. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1793 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.