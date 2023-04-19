Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Increases By 19.2%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 363,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,667. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CorMedix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.