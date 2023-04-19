Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 28.0%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 317,651 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 137,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,095 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,100. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

