Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Rises By 14.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 1,612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.2 days.

BCCLF stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

