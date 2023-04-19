Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Declines By 19.3%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 2.4 %

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

