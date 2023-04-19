Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Grows By 15.5%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.23.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
