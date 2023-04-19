Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Grows By 15.5%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.23.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.