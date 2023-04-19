Short Interest in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rises By 15.1%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

