Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Declines By 10.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 33,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,048,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

