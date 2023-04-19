Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rises By 38.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.