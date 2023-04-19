Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rises By 38.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.
Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
