Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Increases By 44.0%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 36,333 shares valued at $554,376. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ETNB opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

ETNB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

