ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 2.1%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 72,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 107,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on ShiftPixy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

