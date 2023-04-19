Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 3,661,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

