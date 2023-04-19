Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

