ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.81 and a 200-day moving average of $417.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.49, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.34.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

