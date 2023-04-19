Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $45,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SXT opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

