Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $45,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.