Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.